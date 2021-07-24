Home NEWS EPL: Man Utd suffer injury blow ahead of 2021/2022 season
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Man Utd suffer injury blow ahead of 2021/2022 season

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
epl:-man-utd-suffer-injury-blow-ahead-of-2021/2022-season

Alex Telles has handed Manchester United an untimely injury blow, after picking up an ankle problem.

Red Devils boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Saturday confirmed that the 28-year-old defender will be “out for a few weeks” after suffering a knock in training.

That setback meant Telles didn’t feature in a pre-season friendly clash with QPR today.

The Brazilian left-back now faces a race against time to make the start of the 2021/2022 campaign.

“Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“We hope it’s not too bad,” Solskjaer has told MUTV.

United have three more friendlies to come after facing QPR.

They will play Brentford, Preston and Everton, before their Premier League opener on August 14 against Leeds at Old Trafford.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Disregard doctored video aimed at denigrating us –...

BBNaija Season 6 housemates: Confusion over ‘fake’ contestants...

Alleged killing of Christians: Ortom supports Bishop Kukah’s...

Three police personnel injured as bandits attack Divisional...

Olympic athletes struggle with ‘brutal’ weather

Pole vaulter had to have tooth removed after...

Here’s who won gold medals at the Olympics...

Thousands join Pride event in Hungary as LGBTQ...

Smerconish: Don’t punish the unvaccinated

Tennis star Novak Djokovic says the soaring temperatures...

Leave a Reply