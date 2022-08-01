Home NEWS EPL: Man Utd react as Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford after Ten Hag substitutes him
EPL: Man Utd react as Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford after Ten Hag substitutes him

Manchester United insist they have no issues with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford early on Sunday, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo left the stadium before the Red Devils’ friendly with Rayo Vallecano ended.

However, it is understood the 37-year-old was one of several United players who were given permission to head home in order to beat traffic.

Ronaldo was accompanied by compatriot, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial.

The Portugal captain played the first half of the 1-1 draw, before Erike ten Hag replaced him during the interval with Amad Diallo.

Amad went on to score United’s only goal as they were held to a draw by the Spanish side.

