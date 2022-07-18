Home NEWS EPL: Man Utd could force Ronaldo to stay until 2024
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Man Utd could force Ronaldo to stay until 2024

by News
0 views
epl:-man-utd-could-force-ronaldo-to-stay-until-2024

Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay at Manchester United until 2024.

The 37-year-old is into the final year of his current deal with the Red Devils and is pushing for a move to a club playing in the Champions League next season.

However, it has now emerged that United have the option of extending his deal by another year.

This was confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag on Monday during a press conference.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale.

“I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same.

“I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season.

“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes,” Ten Hag said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun 2022: Osun NIPR congratulates Adeleke

20 candidates were considered for NNPP VP position...

2023 census: NPC disowns recruitment portal

Insecurity: Bandits kill 2, injure 1 in Plateau...

2023 election: Moving materials will be huge logistics...

Gov Abiodun appoints 20 LG liaison officers in...

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to...

EPL: I have set my demand – Ten...

Kuje prison escapee re-arrested in Kaduna

EPL: It’s an absolute advantage that we’ve him...

Leave a Reply