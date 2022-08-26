EPL: Man Utd coach, Ten Hag told to bench Ronaldo again this weekend

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has urged Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, to bench forward Cristiano Ronaldo when his team face Southampton in an away Premier League tie this weekend.

Merson also expressed doubt whether Ten Hag will start new signing Casemiro against Southampton.

Recall that Ten Hag benched Ronaldo in Man United’s Premier League 2-1 win over Liverpool last Monday.

“I would put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench again this weekend. I don’t think Casemiro will start either because Ten Hag might not change the team after the Liverpool result.

“Casemiro wasn’t their first choice, if you know what I mean – they couldn’t sort out a deal for De Jong. He brings plenty of experience with him, however, and he’s a winner.

“I would expect Manchester United to win this game, but I wouldn’t be too shocked if Southampton pulled off an upset,” Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.