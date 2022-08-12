EPL: Man Utd coach, Ten Hag identifies De Gea’s successor

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has reportedly identified goalkeeper David de Gea’s successor at Old Trafford.

De Gea has established himself as the club’s undisputed No.1 after he was briefly challenged and usurped by Dean Henderson.

Man United conceded a club record of 53 Premier League goals last season but De Gea prevented that total from spiralling towards a figure that would have bordered on parody.

De Gea started this season with his status enhanced after Dean Henderson left Man United for Nottingham Forest on loan as Tom Heaton is to act as cover for the Spain international.

According to The Athletic, Ten Hag and Man United view Leeds United’s Ilan Meslier as the ideal long-term replacement for De Gea but accept he is unattainable this summer.