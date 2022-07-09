epl:-man-united-told-to-‘ship’-29-year-old-player-out-of-old-trafford

Former Premier League attacker, Noel Whelan, has urged Manchester United to ship 29-year-old star, Alex Telles out of Old Trafford following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia.

Man United announced the signing of Malacia from Eredivisie club Feyenoord early this week.

The Red Devils are said to have forked out a sum of £13 million to make Malacia, 22, their first signing of the summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side now have three senior left-backs in their squad, with Telles and Luke Shaw also in the mix.

However, Malacia’s arrival has led many to suggest that one of the other two could be moved on this summer.

And Whelan has tipped Malacia to establish himself as a starter under Ten Hag next season while suggesting that Telles should be the one to get the axe at Man United, adding that he has not done enough for the Premier League giant.

“Alex Telles hasn’t done it since coming in, has he? I’m fully expecting Malacia to start the season – that is what Ten Hag has brought him in for,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“That is what happens when you go out and get new players in – they come straight into the side.

“I’m sure not many people will be grumbling if he does because last season, there were so many poor performances in these areas and that is why there is this lack of trust in the existing players.

“In terms of where that leaves Telles – if they can ship him out on loan with a view to a permanent move, that would probably be best for player and club.”