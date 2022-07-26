epl:-man-united,-chelsea-in-battle-for-badiashile

Manchester United and Chelsea are battling it out for Monaco centre-back, Benoit Badiashile, L’Equipe reports.

However, Monaco are demanding a fee of at least £42.5million for Badiashile.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the highly rated 21-year-old star after Barcelona hijacked their £55million deal with Sevilla for Jules Kounde.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has already started to target alternatives as the Blues want to bring in three centre-backs – they have only signed one so far in Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined the West London club from Napoli.

Meanwhile, Man United are also keen on Badiashile to bolster their defensive options.

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag has already purchased Lisandro Martinez from his former club Ajax, but amid claims the Red Devils are looking to offload the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, another addition may be needed.

Monaco have already cashed in this summer after selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid so are under no pressure to sell Badiashile.

Badiashile played for Monaco 34 times last season as he helped them finish third in the French Ligue 1 table earning a Champions League place.

The defender also regularly featured for France’s Under-21 side, captaining the team five times last season.