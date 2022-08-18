EPL: Man United can be relegated this season, they’re pathetic – Ex-Red Devils’ captain, Morgan

Former Manchester United captain, Willie Morgan, has noted that the Red Devils are not too good to be relegated to the Championship this season.

Morgan captained the Red Devils when they suffered relegation in 1974.

He compares Erik ten Hag’s team to the side he skippered, stating that ‘they aren’t as good as we were’.

Speaking to The Sun, Morgan said: “They say no one’s too good to go down and that old adage certainly applies to the current bunch of players.”

He pointed out that the alarm bells that rang before they were relegated in 1974 are now ringing, adding that the players were even better back then.

“We had better players, a togetherness that bonded us and a real camaraderie but still came a cropper,” he said.

According to him, they made the mistake of feeling they were too good to be relegated but were affected by injuries and bad luck.

“The current lot really are pathetic — they aren’t as good as we were so they’ll be praying that Lady Luck doesn’t turn against them,” he said.