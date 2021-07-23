Home NEWS EPL: Man City receive €11.2m as Jadon Sancho seals Man Utd move
EPL: Man City receive €11.2m as Jadon Sancho seals Man Utd move

Jadon Sancho’s former club, Manchester City, will be paid 15% of the profit Borussia Dortmund have made after his transfer to Manchester United was confirmed on Friday, ESPN reports.

The amount City will get is expected to be around €11.2m ($13.17m).

Sancho leaves Dortmund after making 137 appearances and scoring 50 goals in four years in Germany.

He has signed a five-year deal with United, which includes the option of a further 12 months, the club confirmed.

Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is “fixed” at €85 million ($99.98m).

United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England’s participation at Euro 2020.

