epl:-man-city-confirm-player-that-will-take-raheem-sterling’s-no7-shirt

Manchester City have handed Joao Cancelo the No.7 shirt at the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The shirt was last worn by Raheem Sterling, who has now moved to Chelsea.

Cancelo previously wore the no.27 shirt since he arrived from Juventus in 2019.

It won’t be the first time Cancelo will be wearing no.7 at club level, having previously held the number during his time with Inter.

Erling Haaland has been handed the No.9 shirt, succeeding Gabriel Jesus in the position, while Kalvin Phillips has been handed the No.4.

Julian Alvarez meanwhile has been granted the No.19, while new goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will take No.18 this term.