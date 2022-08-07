epl:-maguire-criticizes-man-utd-stars,-gives-verdict-on-martinez-after-defeat-to-brighton

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, has criticized his teammates following their Premier League 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Maguire also gave his verdict on the club’s new summer signing, Lisandro Martinez, insisting that he and the Argentine are not on the same wavelength.

Man United lost to Brighton at Old Trafford following a brace from Pascal Gross.

“We went into the game positive, but it’s the worst possible start, a bad start,” Maguire said at his post-match press conference.

“The first goal knocked us back very badly and stopped playing. We have to be better on the ball and 2-0 down at half-time was a nightmare start.

“We didn’t create enough to get the equalizer and have to improve on that. It’s something we need to address (conceding first). We have to learn from that.

“Me and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) have not played much together and were not on the same wavelength at times. I’m sure we will get better and keep clean sheets.”