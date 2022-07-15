Home NEWS EPL: Lukaku may not play for Chelsea again – Tuchel
EPL: Lukaku may not play for Chelsea again – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted Romelu Lukaku may not return to the club when his loan deal at Inter Milan expires.

Tuchel also suggested he is now happy with his long-term attacking options following the £47.5 million transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Blues saw little return on what is a club-record investment in the Belgium striker in 2021/2022. And Tuchel has hinted that the player no longer has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was asked about the 29-year-old while away on their pre-season tour of the United States.

“Given the fact he’s just on loan, of course there’s a chance.

“I don’t know if it’s very likely, but it’s not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.

