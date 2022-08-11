EPL: Liverpool will not finish within top four this season – Gallas

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star, William Gallas, has predicted that Liverpool will not finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s finished second last season, narrowly losing the title to Manchester City on the final day.

They have not started the new season on a bright note, drawing 2-2 with Fulham in their first match of the new campaign.

The Reds have finished in the top four for the last six seasons in a row, winning the 2019-20 title.

“As an ex-London player, I have to say Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham to win the Premier League,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“On top four, Liverpool can miss out because they don’t have Sadio Mane anymore and Luis Diaz does not have the same impact.

“Liverpool always concede goals too, like we saw against Fulham. Even if I like how Liverpool play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.”