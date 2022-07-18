Home NEWS EPL: Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho names player that will replace Mane at Anfield
EPL: Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho names player that will replace Mane at Anfield

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, has suggested that forward Luis Diaz will eventually replace Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Fabinho said that Diaz would assume a more important role in the upcoming season in the absence of Mane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer.

Diaz, who arrived at Anfield from Porto for an initial £37 million in January, registered six goals and five assists in 26 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

Prior to that, the Colombian international produced 22 goal contributions in 28 matches for Porto in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to The Athletic, Fabinho tipped Diaz to shine following Mane’s departure.

The Brazilian said, “For a long time, it was always Sadio on the left side. But now, we have Luis [Diaz] on the left side, and we saw how well he played in the second half of last season.

“Luis will become increasingly important.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Diaz’s teammate, Darwin Nunez, Fabinho added: “Darwin may need a bit of time to adapt, let’s see, but a player like him can really change a team. He’s a proper number nine. He’s a goalscorer.

“He scored in both games against us in the UEFA Champions League. We know how good he is.”

