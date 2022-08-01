Home NEWS EPL: Leno undergoes medicals ahead of shock move to Arsenal’s London rivals
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Leno undergoes medicals ahead of shock move to Arsenal’s London rivals

by News
0 views
epl:-leno-undergoes-medicals-ahead-of-shock-move-to-arsenal’s-london-rivals

Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno is set to undergo medicals with Fulham ahead of a transfer this summer.

Leno, who lost his number spot to Aaron Ramsdale last season, has not featured in Mikel Arteta’s pre-season plans so far.

The German stopper is now set to sign for Fulham, who are making a return to the Premier League this season.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Monday morning.

Romano tweeted: “Bernd Leno will undergo medical tests and sign as new Fulham goalkeeper this week, personal terms are also agreed. Full agreement in place between Fulham and Arsenal, as per @Plettigoal – will be completed soon.

“Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as their new goalkeeper.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

War: Ukraine suffer major blow as Russia hits...

Transfer: Fabregas undergoes medical with new club, to...

Messi reacts after winning another trophy with PSG

EPL: Arteta allows striker leaves Arsenal after Gabriel...

EPL: Man Utd react as Ronaldo leaves Old...

EPL: Ten Hag reveals Man Utd player that...

Transfer: Chelsea offer two players in a bid...

Transfer: Nigeria’s Ajayi pen three-year deal with Egyptian...

APC Clears Ebonyi LG Polls, Umahi wins Senatorial...

Insecurity: Oluwo Asks Buhari To Recruit 5M Police...

Leave a Reply