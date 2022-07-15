Home NEWS EPL: Lampard to sign Chelsea star for Everton
EPL: Lampard to sign Chelsea star for Everton

Everton manager, Frank Lampard, is reportedly targeting a move for Chelsea attacking midfielder, Tino Anjorin.

Lampard is eyeing his former club for potential transfers this summer.

The former England international and Co are exploring a move for the talented Anjorin, according to Sport Mail.

Anjorin is being considered as an option if Everton fails in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship club Huddersfield.

He scored one goal in eight appearances for Huddersfield.

