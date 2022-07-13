epl:-koulibaly-arrives-for-medicals,-becomes-second-chelsea-summer-signing

Napoli defender, Kalidou Kouilbaly, will arrive in London on Thursday night ahead of his medicals with Chelsea.

Both clubs have agreed on a fee between £32 million to £33.7 million for Koulibaly.

The 31-year-old has now left for the UK to finalize his transfer to Chelsea.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Wednesday.

Romano tweeted: “Kalidou Koulibaly will undergo the first part of his medical as new Chelsea player on Thursday, the agreement now sealed with Napoli. Koulibaly will be in London tonight.

“Contracts are being prepared, he’s gonna be the second signing after Raheem Sterling.”