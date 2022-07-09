epl:-kante-missing-as-chelsea-release-squad-for-pre-season-[full-list]

Chelsea on Saturday released their squad for this year’s pre-season.
Chelsea announced a strong squad of 29 players travelling to America for their pre-season tour.
The likes of N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID-19 vaccination status, while Armando Broja will look to join up with the squad next week.
Thomas Tuchel’s side will play their first pre-season game against Club America in Las Vegas, next week, 16 July.
They will then visit Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, 20 July, before facing Arsenal in Camping World Stadium in Florida on Saturday, 23 July, at the end of their tour.
Below is Chelsea’s pre-season tour squad:
Goalkeepers:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Marcus Bettinelli
Edouard Mendy
Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Defenders:
Marcos Alonso
Ethan Ampadu
Cesar Azpilicueta
Trevoh Chalobah
Ben Chilwell
Levi Colwill
Reece James
Kenedy
Emerson Palmieri
Malang Sarr
Thiago Silva
Midfielders:
Ross Barkley
Conor Gallagher
Billy Gilmour
Jorginho
Mateo Kovacic
Mason Mount
Harvey Vale
Forwards:
Tino Anjorin
Michy Batshuayi
Kai Havertz
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Hakim Ziyech