epl:-kante-missing-as-chelsea-release-squad-for-pre-season-[full-list]

Chelsea on Saturday released their squad for this year’s pre-season.

Chelsea announced a strong squad of 29 players travelling to America for their pre-season tour.

The likes of N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID-19 vaccination status, while Armando Broja will look to join up with the squad next week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will play their first pre-season game against Club America in Las Vegas, next week, 16 July.

They will then visit Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, 20 July, before facing Arsenal in Camping World Stadium in Florida on Saturday, 23 July, at the end of their tour.

Below is Chelsea’s pre-season tour squad:



Goalkeepers:



Kepa Arrizabalaga



Marcus Bettinelli



Edouard Mendy



Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders:



Marcos Alonso



Ethan Ampadu



Cesar Azpilicueta



Trevoh Chalobah



Ben Chilwell



Levi Colwill



Reece James



Kenedy



Emerson Palmieri



Malang Sarr



Thiago Silva

Midfielders:

Ross Barkley



Conor Gallagher



Billy Gilmour



Jorginho



Mateo Kovacic



Mason Mount



Harvey Vale

Forwards:



Tino Anjorin



Michy Batshuayi



Kai Havertz



Callum Hudson-Odoi



Christian Pulisic



Timo Werner



Hakim Ziyech