EPL: Kante missing as Chelsea release squad for pre-season [Full list]

Chelsea on Saturday released their squad for this year’s pre-season.

Chelsea announced a strong squad of 29 players travelling to America for their pre-season tour.

The likes of N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID-19 vaccination status, while Armando Broja will look to join up with the squad next week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will play their first pre-season game against Club America in Las Vegas, next week, 16 July.

They will then visit Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, 20 July, before facing Arsenal in Camping World Stadium in Florida on Saturday, 23 July, at the end of their tour.

Below is Chelsea’s pre-season tour squad:


Goalkeepers:


Kepa Arrizabalaga


Marcus Bettinelli


Edouard Mendy


Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders:


Marcos Alonso


Ethan Ampadu


Cesar Azpilicueta


Trevoh Chalobah


Ben Chilwell


Levi Colwill


Reece James


Kenedy


Emerson Palmieri


Malang Sarr


Thiago Silva

Midfielders:

Ross Barkley


Conor Gallagher


Billy Gilmour


Jorginho


Mateo Kovacic


Mason Mount


Harvey Vale

Forwards:


Tino Anjorin


Michy Batshuayi


Kai Havertz


Callum Hudson-Odoi


Christian Pulisic


Timo Werner


Hakim Ziyech

