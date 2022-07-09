Home NEWS EPL: Joe Aribo completes move to Southampton
by News

by News
Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, has completed his move from Rangers to Southampton.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday morning.

According to him, Aribo underwent his medical yesterday and has now put pen to paper for the Premier League club.

Southampton will pay Rangers £6m plus add ons which would rise to £10m.

“Joe Aribo has signed his contract as a new Southampton player. Done deal, official statement to follow soon – medical completed yesterday ahead of permanent deal.

“Rangers will receive £6m plus add ons to potential £10m package,” Romano tweeted.

