epl:-jamie-carragher-predicts-scoreline-of-man-united-vs-liverpool-game

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has predicted the result of tonight’s Premier League tie between Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Man United will on Monday night host Liverpool in a Premier League tie at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men head to the game following a 4-0 defeat to Brentford in their last game, while Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Providing his prediction, Carragher said Liverpool would beat Man United 2-1.

“I think Liverpool will just win, I think it will be tough,” Carragher told the Sky Sports Football Podcast.

“I think Liverpool will win 2-1, I can see United getting a goal, I can. The atmosphere there, the high line, they have pace in behind.”

