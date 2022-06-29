Home Uncategorized EPL: Jack Wilshere set for Arsenal return
EPL: Jack Wilshere set for Arsenal return

by News
Former Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere, is set for a return to the club as youth team coach.

The former England international has been in talks with the Gunners over a possible return.

The 30-year-old’s footballing career is already coming to an end after a short spell with Danish side Aarhus last season.

The Englishman has not hidden his desire to move into coaching and the Gunners are in need of new appointments in their youth ranks.

Kevin Betsy left his position as Under-23s manager to take charge of Crawley Town in League Two and Under-18s boss Dan Micchie left with him to become his assistant.

The position is needed to be filled and the Evening Standard report that the Gunners have held talks with their former star through academy chief Per Mertesacker.

