EPL: I’ve seen improvement – Ten Hag reacts to Man United’s 4-0 win over Liverpool

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has reacted to his team’s 4-0 win over Liverpool in their pre-season match in Thailand on Tuesday.

The Dutchman hailed his players’ performance but admitted he saw a number of mistakes in the win in Bangkok.

United scored 3 goals in the first half through Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial.

Liverpool changed the entire team coming into the second half with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez entering.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp changed his side three times in total over the 90 minutes but Manchester United held their own.

Ten Hag was impressed with the intensity his side showed on Tuesday with United pressing the opposition into errors from the early stages of the game.

“Of course, we are satisfied, today it was a team with a great spirit,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

“We did the press, we conceded some chances but also created a lot. We played brave, proactive football, we had to work hard to get out of mistakes but we are happy with the first game.

“I know we have good players, we started the first game now so I’m happy with the first step.

“It will take time. Believe me, I have seen a lot of mistakes, you wouldn’t say if you see the result but let’s be honest, Liverpool play in three teams and they were not the strongest. So we do not overestimate this result.

“I have seen some really good things, we have a lot of speed and creativity in front so we have a lot of potentials.”