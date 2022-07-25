EPL: I’ve changed – Arsenal star begs Arteta to allow him stay at Emirates

Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe has begged the manager, Mikel Arteta to give him more opportunities at the club.

The Ivorian wants to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place at Arsenal this season.

Pepe joined Arsenal for a club record £72miillion deal from Lille in 2019, but has failed to meet the expectations of the club and fans.

He started just five league games last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Reports in England claim he has been deemed surplus to requirements, with Arsenal willing to listen to offers.

Leeds United, Marseille, Lyon and Sevilla are all said to be interested in signing Pepe with Arsenal.

Arsenal have also placed a price tag of around £25m for the player who has two years left on his contract at the Emirates.

He has featured in all three preseason games for Arsenal against Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea.

Now the Gunners are set to return to the United Kingdom and the 27-year-old has told his manager he is ready to fight for a first-team role.

“I worked hard during the summer. Changed a lot of things.

“I’m focused and determined with Arsenal and my teammates,” Pepe wrote on Instagram.