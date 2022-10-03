Home NEWS EPL: It’s ridiculous – Scholes slams VAR, referee for disallowing Arsenal’s goal vs Man United
NEWS

EPL: It’s ridiculous – Scholes slams VAR, referee for disallowing Arsenal’s goal vs Man United

by News
0 views
EPL: It’s ridiculous – Scholes slams VAR, referee for disallowing Arsenal’s goal vs Man United

News

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has slammed VAR for disallowing Arsenal’s first goal during their Premier League clash with the Red Devils on Sunday.

Scholes said that Gabriel Martinelli’s disallowed goal during the 3-1 defeat was ‘ridiculous’.

Brazil international Martinelli thought he had put the visitors ahead in the first half only for referee Paul Tierney to overturn the goal via VAR.

“I think it’s very soft,” Scholes said on Premier League Production. “It’s his interpretation of the foul. He is ten yards away. He doesn’t think it’s a foul. Go to somebody else and he has a different opinion.

“It’s ridiculous, it should never have come back. I don’t think is foul. I think they are a little unlucky there Arsenal.”

The defeat at Old Trafford ended Mikel Arteta’s hundred percent start to the season and put Manchester United three points within the league summit.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: He causes problems – Roy Keane singles...

Amosun sympathises with victims of Ogun tanker explosion

Nine dead, 10 injured in Abuja road accident

Your statement against us hollow, fails to address...

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for...

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug...

5 Abuja Rotary Clubs partner to provide eye...

Ujiagbe wins 2022 Lagos Country Club, Zenith Bank...

Bridge collapses as vehicles cross in Brazil’s Amazon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.