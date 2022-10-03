EPL: It’s ridiculous – Scholes slams VAR, referee for disallowing Arsenal’s goal vs Man United

News

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has slammed VAR for disallowing Arsenal’s first goal during their Premier League clash with the Red Devils on Sunday.

Scholes said that Gabriel Martinelli’s disallowed goal during the 3-1 defeat was ‘ridiculous’.

Brazil international Martinelli thought he had put the visitors ahead in the first half only for referee Paul Tierney to overturn the goal via VAR.

“I think it’s very soft,” Scholes said on Premier League Production. “It’s his interpretation of the foul. He is ten yards away. He doesn’t think it’s a foul. Go to somebody else and he has a different opinion.

“It’s ridiculous, it should never have come back. I don’t think is foul. I think they are a little unlucky there Arsenal.”

The defeat at Old Trafford ended Mikel Arteta’s hundred percent start to the season and put Manchester United three points within the league summit.

