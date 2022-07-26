Home NEWS EPL: It’s practically impossible – Atletico Madrid president, Cerezo speaks on signing Ronaldo
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: It’s practically impossible – Atletico Madrid president, Cerezo speaks on signing Ronaldo

by News
7 views
epl:-it’s-practically-impossible-–-atletico-madrid-president,-cerezo-speaks-on-signing-ronaldo

Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, has ruled out reports linking Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to the Spanish LaLiga club this summer.

Cerezo said it is practically impossible for Ronaldo to join Atletico Madrid from Man United.

bioreports reports that Ronaldo remains determined to quit Manchester United this summer, despite holding crunch talks with the club’s CEO Richard Arnold in the presence of legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not been involved in pre-season training with Erik ten Hag’s side as his agent, Jorge Mendes, tries to find a new club for him this summer.

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true,” Cerezo was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying.

“It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Banning commercial motorcyclists anti-masses policy – Oluwo to...

Tinubu-Shettima: Christians’ll make their choice in 2023 –...

War: There’ll be more than serious consequences, we’ll...

Harvard: I hope you’ll understand – Gbajabiamila apologises...

Oyo Government Reinstates 129 Public Primary School Teachers...

Insecurity: NYSC Wants Army To Deploy More Soldiers...

2023: Lawyer Sues APC, Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Vigilantes intercept buses conveying school children to unknown...

Peter Obi: Security agencies trail ‘IPOB fighter’ who...

Buhari summons service chiefs for emergency meeting on...

Leave a Reply