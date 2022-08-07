Home NEWS EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two Man Utd stars after defeat to Brighton
EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two Man Utd stars after defeat to Brighton

by News
Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has slammed Scott McTominay and Fred after the club’s disappointing defeat to Brighton in their opening Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Scholes described Man United’s first-half performance as ‘shambolic’ and singled out midfield duo McTominay and Fred for criticism.

Two first half goals from Pascal Gross ensured Brighton defeated Manchester United.

“It was a shocking start for Man United and the first half was shambolic really,” Scholes told Premier League productions.

“McTominay was always trying to run with the ball, ridiculous. The quality in the middle of the pitch was really poor.

“I was happy he did not get sent off [for a high challenge] but I think he was slightly lucky. Again, he is running with the ball, absolutely ridiculous.

“With Fred and McTominay, he [ Erik Ten Hag] is going to have to go with just one of them but even one of them is probably too many.

“‘Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away. Pass it to your best players! It is not that difficult. It is criminal on a day like today.”


