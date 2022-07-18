EPL: It’s an absolute advantage that we’ve him – Ten Hag on Man Utd’s latest signing

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has reacted to the club’s latest new signing, Christian Eriksen.

Ten Hag has heaped praise on Eriksen, adding that it was an absolute advantage that Man United have in their team.

The Dutchman described the former Tottenham and Inter Milan star as a magnificent player.

bioreports reports that Man United officially announced the signing of Eriksen last Friday.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website about Eriksen, Ten Hag said: “He is an experienced player. He has played in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It’s an absolute advantage that we have him in.”

“I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him because he is creative, he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game.”

He added, “The fact that we have got him, we have him now in our squad, tells everything because I think we were really selective. It was not the point to get players in, but the right players in. I’m really happy that we succeeded with Christian Eriksen.”