epl:-issa-diop-set-for-medicals-at-west-london-club-as-liverpool-go-for-marcelo

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has picked Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as a solution to their injury problems.

Klopp, according to reports in Italy, would want to sign the midfielder after injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

However, despite having Roberto Firmino as part of the deal, the Serie A side don’t want to lose Brozovic.

Meanwhile, Fulham have reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign Issa Diop for around £15m.

Talksport reports that the defender will now have a medical with the Cottagers.

West Ham have already identified Thilo Kehrer as Diop’s replacement.