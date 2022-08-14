Home Uncategorized EPL: I’m sorry – Tuchel apologises to Chelsea stars after 2-2 draw with Tottenham
EPL: I’m sorry – Tuchel apologises to Chelsea stars after 2-2 draw with Tottenham

by News
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has apologized to his players following their Premier League 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Tuchel said Chelsea players gave a top performance against Antonio Conte’s side but could not get the result they deserved.

The German watched as Tottenham drew against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge following goals from Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel told Sky Sports: “We dominated for 90 minutes.

“We were sharp, we were hungry, it was a top performance. I’m sorry for all my players that we didn’t get the result we deserved.”

Chelsea’s next Premier League game is against Leeds United next Sunday.

