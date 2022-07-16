EPL: I’m flabbergasted you let him join Chelsea – Merson tells Man City

Arsenal hero, Paul Merson, has told Manchester City that he was flabbergasted that they let Raheem Sterling join Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Sterling from Man City a few days ago.

Speaking on the development, Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying: “Raheem Sterling is another player I would like to touch upon and I think he could well turn out to be the new signing who impresses the most this season.

“I’m flabbergasted that Manchester City let him go to a Premier League rival – now they will have to rely on Jack Grealish to get into the box and replicate his end product in front of goal!

“People go on about Sterling’s technique and the number of chances he supposedly misses, but he scores big goals for club and country and has done so consistently for a number of years now.”