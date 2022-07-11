EPL: I will not tell you – Tuchel tight-lipped on Chelsea’s move for Ronaldo

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel Ahas responded to a fan asking about the club trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford, less than a year after returning to the club from Juventus.

The 37-year-old is unimpressed with United’s transfer activity this summer and is also desperate for Champions League football.

Chelsea is one of the clubs linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, along with Bayern Munich and Napoli.

The Blues new co-owner Todd Boehly last month met with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, with a potential transfer one of the issues they spoke about.

Amid reports that Tuchel remains unconvinced over a move for Ronaldo, on Sunday night a video appeared on social media which showed the Chelsea manager’s coy response to a possible transfer.

When asked by a Chelsea fan if Ronaldo will join, Tuchel smiled and responded: “I will not tell you.”