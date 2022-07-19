EPL: I want more game time because of World Cup – Chelsea star sends message to Tuchel

Chelsea forward, Timo Werner has urged his manager, Thomas Tuchel that he wants more regular playing time because the 2022 World Cup is coming.

Werner, who expressed his concerns over a lack of game time under Tuchel, also hinted that he could be moving away from Chelsea to play week-in-week-out.

The Germany international has found it difficult to secure regular game time at Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig two years ago.

Last season, Werner only made 37 appearances for Chelsea and contributed 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

“I didn’t ask but I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games, I think in many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that,” Werner said via Chelsea News.

He added: “I could be happy everywhere. It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup.”