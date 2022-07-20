Home NEWS EPL: I rate him highly, unbelievable – Agbonlahor reacts to Arsenal’s latest transfer
EPL: I rate him highly, unbelievable – Agbonlahor reacts to Arsenal's latest transfer

Aston Villa legend, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has said that he rates incoming Arsenal star, Oleksandr Zinchenko, very highly.

The Ukrainian is on the cusp of joining the Gunners from Manchester City after the two clubs agreed a fee of £32m.

The versatile player has already left Manchester City’s preseason camp and joined up with Mikel Arteta’s side and, according to reports in England, agreeing personal terms won’t be a problem.

And Agbonlahor believes the Ukraine international will prove to be an excellent signing for the Gunners.

He told talkSPORT: “I rate him highly. I watched him against Scotland and he was outstanding. His passing range, getting into little tight spaces, he was unbelievable and that’s what Arsenal need.

“They need better cover at left-back and central midfield.

“Zinchenko is starting at left-back or in central midfield.

“He’s not coming to be a bit-part player, so someone is missing out. A great bit of business for Arsenal.”

