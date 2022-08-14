Home NEWS EPL: I hope we can convince players to join Man Utd – Ten Hag after 4-0 defeat at Brentford
EPL: I hope we can convince players to join Man Utd – Ten Hag after 4-0 defeat at Brentford

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has admitted he needs new players in his squad, but knows the club has to convince potential arrivals.

Ten Hag stated this after a 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

The result means the Dutchman is yet to win a competitive match since he was appointed as Red Devils boss.

United have only signed Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia this summer, but have been linked with Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot.

Ten Hag said: “New signings? Yes. We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join us.

“Only when we stick together we will overcome it. The manager is the main responsibility and I take that.”

