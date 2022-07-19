Home NEWS EPL: I have spoken with Alex Ferguson – Ten Hag
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: I have spoken with Alex Ferguson – Ten Hag

by News
0 views
epl:-i-have-spoken-with-alex-ferguson-–-ten-hag

New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has revealed he spoke with Sir Alex Ferguson about the job.

Ten Hag is now the fifth permanent manager that has been employed at Old Trafford since Ferguson retired in 2013.

“I had contact with him but what we spoke is private.

“It is always fantastic to talk with Sir Alex about life, but especially about football,” the former Ajax boss said.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to match Ferguson’s success over the last nine years.

But Ten Hag is confident he is the man to reverse United’s fortunes.

He added: “This is a big challenge but, until now, everywhere I’ve been I’ve got the maximum out of my teams.

“This project is the most difficult, I realise that. I know it’s not an easy job. But I am here, so I am convinced I can do it.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Quick recovery my good friend’ – Tinubu reacts...

EPL: He brings South American spirit, very good...

2023: Incorporate our interest or lose bloc votes...

2023 presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over...

EPL: Your days at Stamford Bridge are over...

Remo Stars vs Ijebu United: Investigations opened into...

Ebubeabu, herdsmen killings in Imo, Enugu unacceptable –...

EPL: We are lucky – Odegaard speaks on...

Police arrest 42 crime suspects in Adamawa

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons fail to qualify for...

Leave a Reply