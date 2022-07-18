EPL: I have set my demand – Ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo ahead of next season

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has revealed that he has not spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since he asked to leave the club.

Ten Hag also admitted he doesn’t know when Ronaldo will return to training less than three weeks before the new season starts.

The 37-year-old has missed United’s tour of Thailand and Australia, officially due to a family matter, after the club blocked his attempts to quit Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag backed Ronaldo to be fit for the new campaign even though there has been no contact or indication when Ronaldo will report back for training.

“He is training. I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit – that is the last concern I have.

“I think Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career, he has shown everything.

“I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.

“The players dictate the way you play. Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them,” Ten Hag said in Melbourne.