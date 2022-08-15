Home NEWS EPL: I feel sorry for Ten Hag – Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he feels sorry for new boss Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He noted that the expectations of Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo have already been dashed following the club’s inactivity in the transfer market this summer.

The Dutch manager looked helpless and lost, just like his players, as he watched them crumble before his eyes on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbeumo condemned the Red Devils to their second defeat from the first two games of the season.

Their first game against less fancy Brighton, ended 2-1 against Erik ten Hag’s side.

“I feel sorry for Ten Hag,” the former England international told FIVEUK.

“He’s come in under false pretences. He’s come in expecting new signings.

“People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, ‘I’m expecting new signings as well.’

“Now he’s [Ten Hag] probably sitting there thinking ‘I’ve been sold a dummy here, I didn’t know I was coming into this’.”

Ten Hag joined Manchester United at the end of last season after guiding Ajax to the Dutch top-flight title.

Manchester United have only been able to sign three players in the persons of Christian Eriksen, who joined as a free agent; Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

