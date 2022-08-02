EPL: I don’t understand their decisions – Aguero slams Manchester City over sale of forward

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has slammed Manchester City’s decision to sell forward Raheem Sterling to rivals Chelsea.

Aguero claimed that Man City has a habit of making ‘strange decisions’, adding that he doesn’t understand why the Premier League champions would allow Sterling leave the Etihad.

bioreports reports that Man City recently sold Sterling to Chelsea this summer.

The England international ended his seven-year stint at Pep Guardiola’s side earlier by joining Chelsea in a £50 million deal.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, the former Barcelona striker said: “I don’t understand the sale of Sterling.

“There are times they (Manchester City) make strange decisions.”