EPL: I don’t regret returning to Man Utd – Pogba

Paul Pogba has said that returning to Manchester United in 2016 was “not a mistake”.

The France midfielder signed for the Red Devils for a world-record €105 million fee from Juventus six years ago.

But Pogba left the club this summer after failing to hit top form for the Premier League side.

The 29-year-old scored 39 goals in 226 appearances for United during his second spell at the club and won just two pieces of silverware – the Europa League and League Cup, both in the 2016-17 season.

He has now rejoined Juventus on a four-year deal, and in a news conference on his return he addressed his underwhelming time at United.

“I believe in destiny… All the choices I have made in my career, in my life, I’ve always been very happy with these choices, and that’s life.

“Sometimes you make some choices that maybe do not really go as you want. But… I’m very happy [with] the years I spent at Manchester [United] because I grew a lot, I learnt a lot, I became a man when I was there.

“It was not a mistake — not at all. I was very happy there but you never know what might happen.

“Maybe if I had won something different, maybe also the choices would have been different, but now I’m very happy to be here and I’m glad that I’m back here at Juventus,” Pogba said.