EPL: I don’t really understand – Fabinho slams Fred’s critics ahead of Man United vs Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho has slammed those criticising his countryman and Manchester United midfielder, Fred.

Many Manchester United supporters have heavily criticised the Brazilian for the club’s recent forms.

Manager, Erik ten Hag wants to bring in new midfielders, such as Frenkie de Jong, while a deal for Real Madrid’s Casemiro has been completed.

However, Fabinho wants Fred’s critics to know that the midfielder is one of Brazil’s key players and a very good one too, wondering why he should be singled out for Manchester United’s woes.

“Sometimes I don’t really understand the criticisms with Fred because he is a regular player, he always plays good football,” Fabinho told The Telegraph.

“In general, Manchester United have not been successful in the last seasons, so you try to find a solution or you try to put the fault on some of the players and sometimes I think Fred is that player.

“But he is a good player, in the national team, he is always a starter, he always plays good.”