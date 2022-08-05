EPL: I don’t need this – Haaland distances himself from Ronaldo, Zlatan comparisons

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has insisted that he will not crave the spotlight like other big names in the game of football he has grown up looking at – namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Haaland said this in a conversation with Sky Sports ahead of his first Premier League game against West Ham United on Sunday.

The Norway international joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51 million this summer.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Haaland said, “I don’t need this [the spotlight, like Ronaldo or Ibrahimovic]. I love to have a joke on Instagram here and there, but other than that, I like to relax and have fun. Basically, enjoy what I’m doing.

“I’m a player that’s hungry for goals, gives 100 percent and wants to win every single game. As a person, I’m a quiet person, I love to laugh and have fun. But in the end, I’m a relaxed person.”