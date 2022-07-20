EPL: I don’t know what’s going on in Ronaldo’s head – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said he does not know what is going on in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head.

According to the midfielder, he does not know whether Ronaldo wants to remain at Manchester United or not.

Ronaldo has reportedly told the Red Devils’ hierarchy he desires to leave Old Trafford this summer following their failure to make it to next season”s Champions League.

But manager, Erik ten Hag insisted that the Portuguese superstar is not for sale this summer and may extend his stay to 2024.

However, Ronaldo’s countryman and national teammate, Fernandes, said he does not know the outcome of any discussion between the 37-year-old and Manchester United’s hierarchy.

“I don’t know, obviously Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he added goals to us, but obviously it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice,” Fernandes told Manchester United media.

“I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave, it’s all about the news. I didn’t ask them that.

“The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up, was if everything was OK with the family, he told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.

“We have to respect the decision of everyone. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don’t know what is going on in his head, but we have to respect his space.

“From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to give him some space and that’s it.”