EPL: I cost Man Utd three points – De Gea speaks after 4-0 defeat to Brentford

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has taken responsibility for their 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

De Gea allowed Josh Dasilva’s shot to squirm under his grip for the first goal. His play out from the back was intercepted by Mathias Jensen, who made it 2-0.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added more goals in the first half as the hosts went into the break with an emphatic lead.

There were no goals in the second half, as United recorded two successive defeats in the new season.

De Gea, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “I’m just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself.

“After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it’s tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot – [if I had] the result would be different.”

