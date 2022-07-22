EPL: He’s special, very good player – Anthony Elanga excited about Man United’s new signing

Manchester United’s new recruit, Christian Eriksen has been described as a special player.

United’s youngster, Anthony Elenga said that the 30-year-old is a very good player and believes he will be a great contributor to the team.

Eriksen joined Manchester United as a free agent after his 6-month contract expired at Brentford. He signed a 3-year deal with the Red Devils.

Before moving to Old Trafford, the midfielder helped Brentford avoid relegation to the Championship last season.

He is now one of three Scandinavian players at Manchester United, alongside Victor Lindelof and Elanga.

“Another Scandinavian in the team is special,” Elanga told Manchester United’s media.

“He’s a special player, a really good player and I’ve played against him… you could see his qualities…

“I feel like he’ll be a great contributor to the team. Hopefully he’ll put some balls in behind for me to run on to. That will be nice!”