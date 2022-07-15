Home NEWS EPL: He’s horrible to play against – Tuchel reveals why he asked Boehly to sign forward
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed that he personally told new owner, Todd Boehly, to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Sterling has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Blues, after they agreed a £50million deal with City.

Tuchel has now admitted he wanted the England international because he was “horrible to play against”.

“I gave his name to Todd straight away. He’s horrible to play against, horrible. The main point is his intensity and the amount of repetition of intensity that he delivers. This is simply outstanding over the last few years.

“He caused huge trouble when he played against us and once you dig in deeper into his data and not only statistics in his goal involvements, it’s outstanding.

“It’s exactly what we need to raise the level of our players. That’s why we are so sure and that’s why he was, for us, top of the list,” Tuchel said.

