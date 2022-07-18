Home NEWS EPL: He’s great player – Lindelof excited about Man United’s new signing
EPL: He's great player – Lindelof excited about Man United's new signing

by News
Manchester United defender, Victor Lindelof, has described the club’s new signing, Tyrell Malacia as a great player.

According to him, the full-back is looking ‘really, really good’ in training and will have no difficulty becoming part of the team.

Malacia completed a £15m move to Manchester United at the start of July after leaving boyhood club Feyenoord.

“Tyrell has been great,” Lindelof told MUTV. “..He seems like a great guy, and I think he’s going to fit right in with the squad with all of the guys.

Lindelof said at this point he is looking forward to having more trainings and working with him, adding that “he is looking really, really good.”

