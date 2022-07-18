Home NEWS EPL: He’s better than Werner – Jason Cundy gives Chelsea name of player to sign
Former Chelsea star, Jadon Cundy has urged the club to sign West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen to replace Timo Werner.

Cundy believes Bowen is better than Werner, adding that he has a better finishing than him.

Bowen scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 Premier League games for West Ham last season.

“He’s been brilliant at West Ham. He’s also got a left foot which gives you another little dimension. His finishing is superb. He’s gone from strength to strength,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“I’m surprised there’s not been a bit more interest in him, actually. I think he’s better than Werner, he’s in that similar kind of mold.

“Yeah, I would [take Bowen] actually, I would have him. I don’t think they are going to let him go for less than £50/60million, I think that is probably where he’s at.”

