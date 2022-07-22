Home NEWS EPL: He’s an animal, never gets tired – Gabriel Jesus hails Arsenal star
EPL: He’s an animal, never gets tired – Gabriel Jesus hails Arsenal star

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus, has hailed his teammate Gabriel Martinelli, describing him as an animal in football.

Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer, said Martinelli never gets tired.

During an interview on the Podpah podcast, Martinelli’s name was brought up and Jesus responded: “Woah! Martinelli – he is an animal. An animal! He never gets tired!”

He added: “[My new teammates] at the club are so hungry, they are desperate to get this club back to winning a Premier League after 20 years.

“This kind of challenge excites me a lot to be here.”

