EPL: He’s a great player – Odegaard hails Arsenal’s latest signing

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard has praised Arsenal’s decision to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Odegaard described the Ukrainian as a great player whom he is sure would help Arsenal attain a greater height next season.

Arsenal announced the arrival of Zinchenko on Friday, making Ukraine international the second player signed from Manchester City this summer after bringing Gabriel Jesus.

“I’ve seen him play a lot and I really like his qualities, I think he’s a really great player,” Odegaard told reporters.

“I think he can play both positions, sometimes as a left-back and midfield, I think he can even play as a winger.

“He can play different positions so I think he will be a great addition to the squad.”

