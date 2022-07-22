Home NEWS EPL: He’ll make you better, get rid of Jorginho – Nicol tells Chelsea who to sign
EPL: He'll make you better, get rid of Jorginho – Nicol tells Chelsea who to sign

Liverpool legend, Steve Nicol, has advised Chelsea to get rid of Jorginho and replace him with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Nicol believes De Jong will make Chelsea better in midfield if they sign the Dutch midfielder.

De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona to Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

“Listen, Frenkie de Jong is a great player and so great players can play for any team,” Nicol said on ESPN FC panel.

“If you want to take Jorginho out and get rid of him and put De Jong in, then I think that makes them [Blues] better.

“In my mind, I don’t get De Jong as a Chelsea player, but at the same time, you need to get better.”

